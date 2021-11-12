Go Fund Me for Teen Attacked on Rail Trail

A Go Fund Me page set up for the teenager robbed and seriously injured on the Rail Trail.

The page - set up by a friend's mom - says the teen has been released from hospital following treatment for a fractured skull and collapsed lung.

Organizer Amber Biglow posted to the page, "We are overwhelmed and so grateful to all of you for thinking of Dallas and giving him the opportunity to heal and recover without worrying about finances at this time. Also, for showing not only him but all of us that even after something so horrible, the good in people will always outshine the bad."

"Help Dallas Heal and Recover" has raised more than $16,000 so far.