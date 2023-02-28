Goats Peak Regional Park in West Kelowna closed due to cougar activity

Goats Peak Regional Park is closed until further notice after a cougar was recently reported in the park.

For their safety, Regional Parks Services staff and the BC Conservation Officer Service ask Central Okanagan residents to stay out of the 63-hectare park located off Highway 97 south in West Kelowna.

Conservation Officers investigated and identified increased cougar activity in the area. As a precaution, the park will remain closed.

The park will reopen when Conservation Officers determine it is safe for people to visit.

The Conservation Officer Service reminds residents to report wildlife showing aggressive or threatening behavior to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline line 1-877-952-7277.