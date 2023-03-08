Goats Peak Regional Park reopens after cougar sighting: RDCO says

Goats Peak Regional Park is open again for visitors following an investigation by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

No recent cougar activity was identified during the latest check through the 63-hectare park by the Conservation Officer Service and the park is allowed to open.

For safety reasons, the park located off Highway 97 south in West Kelowna was closed last Tuesday (Feb. 28) as Conservation Officers followed up on a recent report of a cougar sighting in the park.

All visitors to Regional Parks are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in our large, natural park areas. With more than 2,100 hectares of parkland, it’s not unusual to see wildlife. Please give any wild animals plenty of room and observe from a distance.

Park users are reminded that all dogs must be on leash and remain on designated trails to protect wildlife and the park environment. As well, any aggressive or threatening wildlife behavior should be called into the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) Conservation Officer hotline – 1-877-952-7277.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.

