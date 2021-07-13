GoFundMe pages for men who died in crane collapse

Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer, and Patrick Stemmer have been identified as three of the victims in the fatal crane collapse in downtown Kelowna.

Go Fund Me pages have been set up in support of their families.

In a move similar to support for the Humbolt Broncos and for three Grade 12 students from KSS killed in car crashes, posts circulating on social media show people putting hi-vis construction vests at their door to remember the lives losts.

Living Faith Church has set up a Go Fund Me page for the family of the fourth victim in the crane collapse.

Cailen Vilness is described on the page as "a prince of a man" and says he was planning to propose to his girlfriend.

Funds will assist with the unexpected costs of the funeral, lost wages, travel, and any other expenses their family needs to cover.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday evening near the site.