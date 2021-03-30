Going high-tech to combat mother nature

The City of Kelowna is going high-tech in an effort to reduce spring flooding.

Utility Planning Manager Ron McLean says they've installed flow measurement data stations along Mill and Mission Creeks.

"We can't stop nature from flooding us but we can at least predict what is going to be happening in the future. Hopefully down the road we can protect certain areas a little easier."

McLean says the stations capture real-time flow and climate metrics which help avoid debris blockages along the creeks and overflow.

"This year we are slightly above normal in snowpack in certain areas and pretty much average in others. We do not expect a significant flood event this year, but that can change if we have snow events and rainfall in April," King added.