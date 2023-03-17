Golden courthouse fire UPDATE

As of March 16th, 2023, the investigation continues into the BC Provincial Courthouse in Golden, BC, in which arson destroyed the entire building, and injured a Golden Fire Department firefighter.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren’t able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified,” says Corporal James Grandy. “What we can say is that all necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation.”

Forensic and General Investigative sections of the BC RCMP are being assisted by the Golden Fire Department Fire Investigator, along with enhanced support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Fire Service Advisor.

“The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC. Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th Street South,” explains Cpl. Grandy.

We are appealing to the public to provide any information they may have. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden RCMP, 250-344-2221.

For court related updates, visit the Provincial Court of British Columbia’s updated bulletin.