Golden Highway Patrol investigation HWY 97 collision near Mara Lake

In the afternoon on December 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30pm, BCHP – Revelstoke, BCHP-Golden, and Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision involving a logging truck and a Dodge Grand Caravan on Highway 97A, south of Sicamous near Mara Lake.

Initial investigation has determined that the northbound logging truck crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, and then crashed into the van. Tragically the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. No details regarding the occupants of the vehicles are being released at this time. Road conditions were reportedly very poor, however all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage. The driver of the logging truck was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

BCHP – Golden is currently investigating this collision, with assistance from Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (BCHP-CARS) and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE).

BC Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or who may have dashcam video to contact BCHP Golden at 250-344-2221 and refer to file number 2023-4865.