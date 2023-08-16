Golf 4 Kids smashes fundraising goal

A total of $150,000 was raised to help create strong futures for children, youth and families at the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids events in support of BGC Okanagan.

“As the fun that was had at the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids events fades away, what remains is the resounding impact of a community coming together to support children and youth. We are immensely thankful to the sponsors and participants for proving that when we swing into action together, we’re not just hitting golf balls – we’re chipping away at barriers that young people and families in the Okanagan face,” said Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

The charity golf events were held at The Harvest in Kelowna, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon and at Twin Lakes in Kaleden – combined they were the largest fundraising effort for Golf 4 Kids since the inaugural event in 1990. The total includes funds raised from the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids Ball Drop with the winner receiving two tickets anywhere WestJet flies and $2,500. NorVal Rentals helped us hoist a container full of marked golf balls 20-plus feet in the air and after a single drop of them all, one winning ball (bought by Vic B.) landed in the hole.

All proceeds from these events are donated to BGC Okanagan, whose programs and services provide children, youth and families the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership and more. BGC Okanagan does this through their daycare, preschool, afterschool, recreation, youth and family support programs that help young people become their best selves.

With the support of title sponsor Acera Insurance, sponsors, donors, and golf participants the three events were a success.

“We are absolutely amazed by the un-ending generosity of our local community! The support for Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids continues growing, and after 34 years, we are still breaking records in funds raised for BGC Okanagan. Thank you to all the sponsors, golfers and donors – the impact you are making on the lives of local children, youth and families cannot be understated. Acera Insurance is extremely proud to be a long-term partner of BGC Okanagan and continue doing our part to support their life-changing programs and services said Erika Jarvis, Community Engagement and Events Specialist for Acera Insurance.