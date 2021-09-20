Golf BC Championship ready to tee-off - again!

The biggest golf tournament in Kelowna returns after a one year hiatus.

The Golf BC Championship starts Wednesday at Gallagher's Canyon.

Tournament Chair Hugh Vassos says the field includes local talent.

"There are 20 players that are playing from the Kelowna area and there are 67 players from British Columbia so this is really an opportunity to see the best players in the region trying to win a professional golf tournament almost in their backyard".

Last years event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Once again this years there is no charge. Thanks to our sponsors we are able to provide a free admission however everyone must have proof of vaccinations. We are very cautious of that. We want to make sure everyone is safe", Vassos added.