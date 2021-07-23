Get ready to golf for a good cause with the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation (OHCF), who announced the launch of its annual Tee it Up for Education Charity Golf Tournament.

The 2021 tournament is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the picturesque Penticton Golf & Country Club.

“The Foundation is extremely grateful to be able to actively participate in fundraising events again after a long year of unknowns,” Michael O’Connor, chair of OHCF said in a press release.

“This is a great opportunity for us to re-engage in our efforts to raise significant funds in support of educational opportunities for student athletes and families facing financial obstacles.”

“We feel fortunate to be able to kick start our efforts again now that public gatherings will start becoming accessible and acceptable in the coming months,” Andy Oakes, president of Okanagan Hockey Group added.

“We saw the psychological benefits of providing a stable, secure and healthy environment to student athletes during the challenges of 2020/2021, and look forward to raising funds to provide this chance to those that may otherwise not have it.”

The Penticton Golf & Country Club is looking greatly forward to hosting the event.

“To have the opportunity to host an event of this size again in 2021 is good for the community and everyone involved. It has been a long time coming for charity events,” Guy Dow, GM of the Penticton Golf & Country Club said.

Foursomes are on sale now for $1250 and can be purchased by visiting the OHCF website here or by contacting the office at 604-328-3222.

Members of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Alumni and former and current NHL executives and players will be on hand to share in the festivities.