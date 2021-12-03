Good news for your Christmas dinner

If you're holding out for a fresh turkey, there's a good supply at BC turkey farms.

Spokesperson Michel Benoit says, "Those turkeys are still in the barn waiting their time. If the roads are open, those fresh turkeys should make it into the Okanagan. Hopefully eveyone will be able to have a turkey for Christmas this year."

Of the 64 turkey farms in the British Columbia, only two were impacted by the floods.

Benoit says the floods have slowed down delivery, but with better weather in the forecast, he hopes the backlog of shipments to the Okanagan and beyond, can be cleared quickly.