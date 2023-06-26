Good Samaritans jump into action

On Wednesday June 14, 2023 a Kelowna RCMP officer was patrolling around the area of 2271 Harvey Avenue when he was flagged down and advised someone had been stabbed at the bus station. The officer immediately attended and arrested a male who was being physically detained by two bystanders. The bystanders had witnessed the attack and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim.

The officer provided emergency first aid to the victim until Emergency Health Services arrived to transport her to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. The female has several injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim and suspect are known to one another. This is an isolated incident and there is no continued danger to public safety.

The suspect was transported to Kelowna cells where he faces several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He was remanded in custody.