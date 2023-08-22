iHeartRadio

GoodLife Fitness opens British Columbia facilities and showers to evacuees from wildfires


goodlife-fitness-logo

GoodLife Fitness will make change room facilities, bathrooms and showers in all British Columbia Clubs available immediately to evacuees or anyone displaced by the fires. The Clubs will remain available to evacuees through next week, and that timeline will be extended if needed.

 

Amenities available at GoodLife gyms:

·        private shower stalls

·        shampoo, conditioner

·        electrical outlets to charge mobile devices

·        sinks and mirrors

·        blow dryers

·        towels (where available)

 

List of Locations:

GoodLife Fitness Abbotsford South Fraser

32500 South Fraser Way
(604) 853-7633

 

GoodLife Fitness Burnaby Metrotown
4501 Kingsway Avenue
(604) 419-0222

 

GoodLife Fitness Burnaby Northgate

3433 North Road, Unit 200

(604) 444-3343

 

GoodLife Fitness Fort St. John and 93rd Avenue
9420 93rd Avenue
(250) 787-0477

 

GoodLife Fitness Kelowna Capri Centre

119-1835 Gordon Drive
(250) 868-3788

 

GoodLife Fitness Mission The Junction

32555 London Avenue

(604) 814-2327

 

GoodLife Fitness Prince George River Point Landing
120-3030 Recplace Drive
(250) 561-0213

 

GoodLife Fitness Surrey Newton Commerce Centre
12992 76 Avenue
(778) 590-1664

 

For Women Club - GoodLife Fitness Vancouver Hemlock and 8th

1401 W 8th Avenue
(604) 733-9991

 

GoodLife Fitness Victoria Bay Centre
1150 Douglas St., Unit 470
(250) 381-9444

 

For a list of all open Clubs, please visit: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/clubs.html

