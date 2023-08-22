GoodLife Fitness opens British Columbia facilities and showers to evacuees from wildfires
GoodLife Fitness will make change room facilities, bathrooms and showers in all British Columbia Clubs available immediately to evacuees or anyone displaced by the fires. The Clubs will remain available to evacuees through next week, and that timeline will be extended if needed.
Amenities available at GoodLife gyms:
· private shower stalls
· shampoo, conditioner
· electrical outlets to charge mobile devices
· sinks and mirrors
· blow dryers
· towels (where available)
List of Locations:
GoodLife Fitness Abbotsford South Fraser
32500 South Fraser Way
(604) 853-7633
GoodLife Fitness Burnaby Metrotown
4501 Kingsway Avenue
(604) 419-0222
GoodLife Fitness Burnaby Northgate
3433 North Road, Unit 200
(604) 444-3343
GoodLife Fitness Fort St. John and 93rd Avenue
9420 93rd Avenue
(250) 787-0477
GoodLife Fitness Kelowna Capri Centre
119-1835 Gordon Drive
(250) 868-3788
GoodLife Fitness Mission The Junction
32555 London Avenue
(604) 814-2327
GoodLife Fitness Prince George River Point Landing
120-3030 Recplace Drive
(250) 561-0213
GoodLife Fitness Surrey Newton Commerce Centre
12992 76 Avenue
(778) 590-1664
For Women Club - GoodLife Fitness Vancouver Hemlock and 8th
1401 W 8th Avenue
(604) 733-9991
GoodLife Fitness Victoria Bay Centre
1150 Douglas St., Unit 470
(250) 381-9444
For a list of all open Clubs, please visit: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/clubs.html