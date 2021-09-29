Gordon Drive interruptions next week

Beginning Tuesday October 5th until Wednesday October 6th, motorists can expect southbound lane closures on Gordon Drive between Ladner and Cook roads for paving between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Gordon Drive using the northbound lanes and motorists can expect delays. People on bikes should choose other routes, or dismount and use the sidewalk. Cross streets within the paving area will be closed and detour routes will be posted.

The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

This year the $4.5 million pavement management program includes resurfacing of 16 sections of road and three roundabouts.