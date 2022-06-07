Gorman Group Comes to the Aid of Employees

The Gorman Group Responds to Economic Pressures Employees Face In recognition of the current economic challenges. The company is providing all active hourly employees with up to $5000 to help address their increasing costs.

The Gorman Group CEO, Nick Arkle says, “We recognize our employees have come through two years of challenges from the pandemic to various weather events and the general economy. They face the increasing pressures of inflation and uncertainty, and we are fortunate to be able to lessen the impact of those rising costs for them and their families.”

Arkle adds, “We realize these are unprecedented times. While lumber prices and markets are softening, we have experienced over the last two years an unusual period of very high prices which gives us this opportunity. We recognize our employees are having to deal with the rising cost of gas, food, and consumer goods. We hope this will help all of them.”

This will result in new money injected into the local economies where the employees live, ultimately helping community businesses including in the discretionary retail and restaurant sectors.

Arkle says, “We know Canadians are feeling the effects of inflation, and we believe our 1000 employees make us who we are, and we take care of each other.”

Each active hourly employee who has been with the company for six months will receive up to $5000. Those with less service or part-time will receive a pro-rated amount. This is in addition to this year’s 2.5% cost of living adjustment they will receive July 1.

The Gorman Group produces high-value wood products for the home finishing renovation market selling into over 30 countries around the world. In operation for over 70 years in British Columbia with operations in West Kelowna, Revelstoke, Oroville (WA), Canoe, and Lumby, the Gorman Group is a multi-divisional family business in its third generation. It is committed to long-term sustainable forestry practices, partnering with surrounding communities, and seeking to do its part towards reconciliation and meaningful relationships with the Indigenous groups in the areas it operates.