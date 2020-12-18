Gospel Mission serving up Christmas dinner

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission expects to serve hundreds of traditional Christmas meals of turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pie topped with whipped cream.

The meals will be served to the residents living at their 60 bed Leon shelter and 40 bed winter shelter at 550 Doyle.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19 Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will not be open to the public this year. Their Outreach team will be on the road, handing out around 400 Christmas dinners to those in need. Some of the meals will go to partner agency shelters and transitional homes and some to people living rough.

Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission Carmen rempel said, “I’ve just passed the six-month mark of leading Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and have never known a time where we are not in crisis. We are coping with trying to help people find affordable housing, the opioid crisis and, of course, COVID-19. This Christmas it is more important than ever to give our residents the feeling of connection and family. We’re so grateful to our community for stepping up with donations to make sure that no one is missed.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Christmas and any help is greatly appreciated.