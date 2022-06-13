Got blood? donate it

During National Blood Donor Week (June 12-18) and World Blood Donor Day (June 14), Canadian Blood Services is shining a light on the need for new donors, and the need to keep Canada’s Lifeline strong.

The service says they are grateful to regular donors, like Kelowna resident Jim Taylor, who gave throughout the year and enable them to support patients. But throughout the pandemic, the number of people across Canada who donate regularly has decreased by 31,000, resulting in the smallest donor base in a decade according to the service.

In Kelowna, there are hundreds of appointments available each week to donate plasma at the plasma donor centre at 2271 Harvey Avenue. As the centre approaches its one-year anniversary on June 22, the service hopes others will take Jim’s lead and book an appointment to donate.

Fewer regular donors during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the smallest donor base in a decade and has stalled efforts by Canadian Blood Services to replenish a critically low national blood inventory. The problem is hitting every part of the country.

“During National Blood Donor Week, we are calling on more people across Canada to book an appointment to donate blood, plasma, and platelets to keep Canada’s Lifeline strong,” says Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations. “Many of our regular donors already donate multiple times a year. We are grateful for the donors who have continued to support patients.”

“Right now, we have compounded losses in donors due to COVID-19 and not having the ability to recruit new donors at in-person community events because of restrictions over the past two years,” says Mr. Prinzen. “Patient lives depend on new donors coming forward. Donors are vital links in Canada’s Lifeline who improve the lives of patients every day.”

Like other health-care organizations in Canada and other blood operators around the world, the latest COVID-19 wave has challenged Canadian Blood Services like never before. COVID-19 has led to appointment cancellations at a time of year when collecting blood is already challenging. There is an immediate need for donors across the country to fill thousands of open appointments this summer to ensure patient needs continue to be met.

Legislated by the Government of Canada in 2008, National Blood Donor Week recognizes donors who selflessly help their fellow citizens. World Blood Donor Day falls on Tuesday, June 14. Landmarks across the country will be lit up red during National Blood Donor Week to shine a light on the need to support Canada’s Lifeline, and mayors in various cities will be calling on residents for their support. Activities will also be taking place at donor centres across Canada.

To be one of the 100,000 new donors the service needs, download the GiveBlood app, visit blood.ca or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) to join Canada’s Lifeline and book an appointment today.