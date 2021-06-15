Got your ticket?

Seven weeks, millions of players and unprecedented lottery excitement have led to tonight’s Lotto Max draw featuring $128 million in prizes, which is (yet again!) a record-breaking total in Canadian lottery history.

Players 19+ have until 7:30 p.m. PST to purchase their tickets at any of the 3,500 lottery retailers in British Columbia, as well as online at PlayNow.com or on the BCLC Lotto! app, for the chance to win the $70-million jackpot and an estimated 58 $1-million Maxmillions prize draws.

Tonight is the third consecutive record-setting draw for Lotto Max. The previous Lotto Max record-breaking draw occurred this past Friday June 11, 2021, when an estimated $120 million in combined prizes was up for grabs. Prior to that, on June 7, 2021, lottery enthusiasts had the chance to play for a total of $117 million.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $62 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Anyone can win and #YouCouldBeNext. Watch some amazing lottery winner stories