Government officials messages on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Multiple government officials have released statements on the occasion of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon:

"Canada's story—our history—begins with Indigenous peoples. It begins with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, who have passed down their stories through the generations, for thousands of years. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, I want to celebrate the stories and history of Indigenous peoples, their joys and successes, the languages, identity and culture that are thriving. And I hope that you join me. For all Canadians, this is an act of reconciliation.

How we learn about Indigenous peoples is up to each and every one of us. It can start with a simple act, such as going beyond the map to acknowledge the context of a place and the history of the people who have called this land home since time immemorial. Learn about Indigenous peoples past and present: about those who made a difference, who challenge norms, who created success and who champion Indigenous rights. Discover Indigenous art, literature, music and culture. In doing so, in educating yourself about our true history, you are building bridges and strengthening our diverse and inclusive society.

And we all share this responsibility. Respecting Indigenous history and reconciliation go together. It's not about rewriting history, it's about painting a fuller picture. It's about understanding who we are and how we make space for each other, and how we build a strong country together.

As we mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, I encourage all Canadians to learn about each other, to incorporate Indigenous knowledge in schools, businesses, governments, nature and communities. I believe in our collective efforts to create positive change for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples alike, from coast to coast to coast."

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the rich histories, traditions, and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis from coast to coast to coast. National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated on the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – which holds a special significance for Indigenous Peoples who have gathered on this day for centuries to welcome the arrival of warm weather with ceremonies, traditional practices, and displays of art.

"We join Indigenous Peoples today in celebrating their achievements and their resilience. The story of indigeneity in Canada is a story of resilience. When the strongest institutions in the country tried to stamp out Indigenous cultures, languages, and ways of knowing, Indigenous communities persevered. And now, as we work to heal the lasting wounds of the past and move forward together, Indigenous communities are still standing strong: Indigenous youth today are proud of their heritage, and they are reclaiming their cultures and their languages. The Government of Canada will continue to support First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in revitalizing their traditions and languages.

"Together with Indigenous Peoples, we continue to envision and work toward a better future. This includes a Canada where Indigenous children are educated at the same rate as children in the rest of the country, where artifacts that were stolen from Indigenous communities are returned to their rightful owners, where no child is taken from their family because of discrimination and racism, where guidance that was co-developed with Indigenous partners is applied to every natural resource project in the country, and where everyone has access to clean air and clean water. While we have made historic progress in recent years, we know that work is far from over. That is what the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and its Action Plan, released today, will do. The Action Plan is an evergreen roadmap to achieving this transformative and lasting change in our relationship with Indigenous Peoples in Canada and continue working toward reconciliation.

"June 21 of every year is the day with the most light. And today, on the day with the most light, we look ahead to a bright future – for Indigenous Peoples and for all Canadians. I encourage Canadians to learn more about Indigenous cultures, join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NIPD2023, join an Indigenous-led activity within your community, or explore Indigenous art at a local gallery. Let us continue to build a stronger Canada for everyone."

Joint statement from BC Premier, David Eby and Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Murray Rankin:

Premier David Eby and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, have issued the following statement marking National Indigenous Peoples Day:

"On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize and celebrate the diversity, strength and leadership of Indigenous Peoples. We honour those who have lived on this land for untold generations and will do so for generations to come.

"As the summer solstice and longest day of the year, June 21 takes on special significance as a celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage. We encourage everyone to attend a celebration to learn more about Indigenous Peoples' histories, languages and traditions.

"Together with Indigenous Peoples, we are creating real and lasting change, and addressing some of our biggest challenges, such as delivering new affordable housing, taking action on climate change, improving supports for mental-health challenges and addictions, and building a stronger B.C.

"Starting in the next school year, Indigenous-focused coursework will be part of every student's education before they graduate from B.C.'s K-12 education system. This will help deepen students' understanding of Indigenous Peoples, our shared history and our collective future.

"By implementing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act together, we are ensuring Indigenous governance and self-determination are recognized, and that we build a future free of anti-Indigenous racism and discrimination.

"Through rights, recognition and respect, we are building a stronger, more just and inclusive society for all people in British Columbia.

"Today, in appreciation of Indigenous Peoples, let's celebrate together."