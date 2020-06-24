Grab Your Pots and Pans to Cheer On the 2020 Grads This Friday

Graduates didn’t get to do the traditional walk across the stage this year, but Central Okanagan School District’s Student Council Co-president wants to make sure they’re still celebrated.

“This Friday we’re hoping to get everyone out onto the streets as part of a grad cap tossing ceremony," Justin Ropotar said. "We want all the grads to go out with their grad suits and caps and do a cap toss while everyone makes some noise to celebrate their class this year.”

Ropotar says at 6PM people from Peachland to Lake Country are asked to bang their pots and pans to congratulate the grade 12s.

And all local radio stations are encouraged to play “I Lived” by One Republic.