Grad tradition can have dire consequences

Graduation parties.

It happens every year.

The tradition in the Kelowna area is bush parties in the backcountry.

That has educators and fire officials worried about the outcome.

"You were a grad. I was a grad. We like to socialize," says Paul Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department.

"With the dry conditions we have, we are down to 16% of our typical moisture content, so one spark from a really good party could have devastating effects for the community".

Officials have received complaints about open fires and fireworks in the Upper Mission.

Johnson adds, the RCMP are patrolling the area, warning grads who may want to start an open fire and signs are also posted educating them that fires are prohibited in the bush.