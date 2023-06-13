Graduation season in full swing at Okanagan College

More than 600 students are graduating over the course of a week at Okanagan College campuses across the region as convocation and commencement ceremonies take place in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Penticton.

Hundreds of students from OC programs such as Business, Health and Social Development, Arts & Foundational, Trades & Apprenticeship and Science & Technology took part in one of two convocation ceremonies in Kelowna on Saturday. Students in Vernon had their convocation ceremony on Monday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre while convocation ceremonies will take place at OC campuses in Salmon Arm on Tuesday and in Vernon on Wednesday, both starting at 4:30 p.m.

Students graduating from Okanagan College Vernon Campus

“It is incredible to see so many students graduating and preparing to make the next steps in their lives,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, Okanagan College president. “We are proud of all OC graduates and their achievements. Okanagan College is committed to students first and to working with partners to develop the workforce of the future - I have no doubt this graduating class will transform their communities and inspire others to do the same.”

Each ceremony features a student address along with speeches from Okanagan College dignitaries before students in each program are introduced as they cross the stage in front of family and friends.

During Saturday’s convocation ceremony, Okanagan College paid tribute to Distinguished Service Award winner Jim Hamilton, who led the College to unprecedented growth during his years at the helm.

The College is also celebrating the contributions of four new honorary fellows as Terrance Flannigan, Dr. Silvina Mema, Grant Stevens and Michael Tindall were presented with their honorary fellow designations.