Grand Forks man last spotted in Vernon located safe: RCMP say
The 50-year-old man from Grand Forks, last seen in Vernon on February 14th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to Police.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extend their appreciation to the public and media for their assistance.
