iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-1°C
Instagram

Grand Forks man last spotted in Vernon located safe: RCMP say


92473_Info_Graphic_Located

The 50-year-old man from Grand Forks, last seen in Vernon on February 14th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to Police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extend their appreciation to the public and media  for their assistance.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175