Grants available, supporting reconciliation, diversity, BC's heritage

Indigenous communities, local governments and eligible organizations can apply for funding under the 150 Time Immemorial program for projects that promote and educate British Columbians about diversity, inclusion, reconciliation and resiliency.

"It has been 150 years since B.C. joined Confederation, but the history of this place stretches back to time immemorial," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. "With this program, we're asking communities to reflect on our whole story and to learn how our rich, diverse culture and heritage can help make B.C. a better, more inclusive place for people to live for generations to come."

The $30-million 150 Time Immemorial program is a partnership between the Province, the First Peoples' Cultural Foundation and Heritage BC. The partners will administer the program on behalf of the Province through application-based grants.

The First Peoples' Cultural Foundation will distribute $7.5 million through the program to Indigenous communities and organizations, including First Nations councils and First Nations-led not-for-profit groups, as well as museums and cultural spaces with an Indigenous heritage focus. The First Peoples' Cultural Council will administer and provide support for the program.

"The First Peoples' Cultural Foundation and the First Peoples' Cultural Council work in tandem on the revitalization of Indigenous languages," said Lorna Wánostsa7 Williams, chair, First Peoples' Cultural Foundation. "We turn now to revitalizing our cultural heritage by focusing on documenting, archiving and sharing the precious stories, knowledge and wisdom of the Elders and Knowledge Keepers for future generations to come."

Funding will be provided to successful applicants through three streams: Indigenous Cultural Heritage Infrastructure grants; Sense of Place grants; and Cultural Heritage Stewardship grants. Eligible projects will support Indigenous Peoples' efforts to be the rightful stewards of their cultural heritage, which is a fundamental principle in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Heritage BC will distribute $10 million to local governments, Indigenous governments and organizations, and not-for-profit organizations for projects that promote a diverse and inclusive society. Funded through Heritage BC, 150 Time Immemorial projects will focus on raising cultural awareness and recognizing B.C.'s diversity by honouring marginalized communities, including Indigenous Peoples, Black people and other people of colour, members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and women.

"We think that the values of reconciliation, diversity and resilience are foundational to successful heritage conservation and engagement," said Kirstin Clausen, executive director, Heritage BC. "The concept of Time Immemorial is as much about the future as it is the past. Heritage BC is immensely proud to be trusted with the disbursement of this important grant. The funding will build capacity in our communities and heritage organizations, so stewardship of heritage truly reflects the multiple layers of significant events, cultural connections and history, and achieves a modern definition of inclusivity."

Heritage BC's funding streams include: Cultural Heritage Infrastructure grants, Cultural Heritage Awareness grants, and Community and Heritage Planning grants.