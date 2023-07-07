Grants will support local organizations in delivering vital programs for people in Vernon-Monashee

VERNON – Local organizations will continue to deliver programs that improve people’s quality of life thanks to nearly $61 million in Community Gaming Grants for human and social services, says New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“Vernon-Monashee is a community that’s full of life and, we are grateful to have many non-profit organizations and great individuals providing exceptional services to people. They continuously step up for the people that need it most and they all do amazing work,” says Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Through funding local social and community service organizations, our community is growing stronger. I am so excited that many of these great organizations from Vernon-Monashee are going to get this funding, which will benefit many people in our community!”

Organizations are receiving funding for human and social services, such as meeting the needs of under-served groups, providing public outreach and education, and more. Some of the organizations receiving funding in Vernon-Monashee include:

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre, $52,975

Vernon Science & Discovery Society, $86,000

North Okanagan Childcare Society, $100,000

Community Dental Access Centre North Okanagan Society - $55,000

The $61 million in funding this year for human and social services grants comes out of the $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver other essential services and make life better for people in British Columbia.

Learn more: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0035-001090