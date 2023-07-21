Grass fire along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

This morning at 0636, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the 1900 block of highway 97 for reports of a spot fire along the side of the highway.

While actioning this spot fire an additional two spot fires were reported along the transportation corridor.

The first crew did a great job staying mobile, getting initial knockdown of these fires with support by an additional engine company to assist with complete extinguishment.

WKFR investigators responded to the incident to determine the cause; lit smokers' materials were found at one of the incident sites.

This is a stark reminder of the extreme drought conditions and ease of ignition these cured grassland fuels have currently within the community and the valley as a whole.

WKFR reminds everyone to ensure that all smokers materials are extinguished in an appropriate receptacle to help prevent these types of incidents from occurring.