Grass Fire Near Kelowna Airport

A grass fire burning across the highway from Kelowna Airport.

Chris Spencer with Traffic Control says it's not a big deal.

"There's no homes in any danger, it doesn't look like there's any businesses that are going to be in danger. It's just a small grass fire."

Spencer asks any onlookers to be courteous.

"We don't have an issue with people coming and looking, but please do so from a safe distance. It's very important to stay out of the way, let the fire department and the emergency services people do their job for public safety so that A. nobody gets hurt and B. so we can get this fire detained as quickly as possible."

Spencer notes the fire isn't out of control, but with current dry conditions it has the potential to spread rapidly.