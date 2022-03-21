Grass Fire near YLW

Just after 11a.m on Sunday, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a grass fire in the area of Dry Valley Rd and Hwy 97.

The first arriving officer reported a grass fire along the embankment next to Hwy 97 approximately 400 m north of Dry Valley Rd. The fire was classed as rank one and wind driven. It grew to 100’ by 200’ before it was brought under control and extinguished.

The cause is undetermined, but most likely from discarded smoking material. One of the south bound lanes of the highway was closed during operations.

Police are reminding everyone that as the ground quickly starts to dry out, please dispose of smoking material responsibly and in an appropriate container.