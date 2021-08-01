Grass fires deliberately set
Two grass fires in the Armstong area were deliberately set.
North Okanagan RCMP are looking into who is responsible.
Both happened Saturday, at around 5:30 am in the ditch near the intersection of Otter Lake and Fraser Road.
It’s distressing that someone would be jeopardizing the safety of our community by intentionally setting these fires, states Corporal Dave Blake of the North Okanagan RCMP.
We are asking anyone who has any information about these fires that may assist the investigation to please contact police.
Specifically police are asking anyone who was in the area who witnessed anything suspicious, or was driving in the area and has dashcam video to come forward.