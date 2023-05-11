Greater Vernon Chamber hosts governance training for non-profits

VERNON – Non-profit organizations in the North Okanagan have an opportunity to create awareness among their leadership about governance best practises.

On June 9, the Chamber is hosting a governance training workshop at the Best Western Premier Hotel, and facilitated by Deb McClelland, with OnBoard Training.

“There is a proud history of non-profits locally and we are grateful for those residents who volunteer their time as directors on boards that provide important social services as well as cultural, sport and economic programs,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“It’s important that boards of directors have an understanding of governance and how they can help their organization succeed. We believe that this workshop with Deb McClelland provides a significant educational opportunity for non-profits.”

McClelland will provide an overview on board governance, including the role of a board, bylaws, terms of reference, strategic plans, meeting agendas, director recruitment, effective committee and the annual performance review of the organization’s senior employee.

McClelland has studied board governance for over 20 years, primarily through the Governance Group in Vancouver. She has served on many national and provincial boards over 35 years, as well as 19 years as executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, where she supported the board through a transition to a solid governance model.

For more information and to register for the governance training workshop, go to https://business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/governance-training-workshop-5378?calendarMonth=2023-06-01

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has more than 600 business and non-profit members and it has been the leading voice of business in the North Okanagan since 1897. For more information on the benefits of Chamber membership, go to https://www.vernonchamber.ca/