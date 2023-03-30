Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce responds to 2023 Federal Government budget

The federal government’s financial strategy provides some good news for entrepreneurs, but there is a lack of vision when it comes to economic growth, according to the Greater Vernon Chamber.

On March 28, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the federal budget in the House of Commons.

“While specific details are still to come, the budget document contains a number of items that will have a positive impact on the business environment in the North Okanagan and across the country,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“We are pleased to see that the government has negotiated lower credit card fees paid by small business on an average of 27 per cent less, while we welcome movement towards a national supply chain strategy and addressing interprovincial trade barriers. Additional funding for tourism will also be beneficial in a region such as ours that is reliant on the tourism sector.”

However, the Chamber has some concerns about the federal budget.

“The government is forecasting gross domestic product growth of 0.3 per cent in 2023, and Canadians require a solid vision that will add vitality to our economy and create employment opportunities,” said Proulx.

Other concerns about the budget include: