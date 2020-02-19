Greater Vernon Chamber Wishes Provincial Budget Did More for Small Businesses

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce isn't surprised by the provincial budget.

But it isn't thrilled either.

"What we are looking at is a little bit lacklustre. We wanted to see a little bit more for the small business community. They are the backbone of the community here. We didn't really see anything for small business," said General Manager Dione Chambers.

She says the chamber would have liked to see the speculation tax for businesses addressed differently.

The removal of PST on machinery and equiptment used for pollution control and waste management Chambers says is a policy win.

She added funding towards safer communities is a positive also.