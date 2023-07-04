Currently, Recreation Services for the Greater Vernon area is jointly funded by the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, and RDNO Electoral Areas B and C, through the Greater Vernon Recreation Facilities and Programming Service Agreement (the ‘Agreement’).

Prior to the end of 2022, all of the funding participants notified each other that they wanted to renegotiate the current Agreement. Per the Agreement, those negotiations had to be completed by June 30, 2023.

The participants have not been able to reach a consensus on terms for a new Agreement; therefore, the Agreement is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

“City Council has been clear and consistent in its communications with the other participants regarding its interest in reaching a new and equitable Agreement,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “It is unfortunate that new terms could not be reached for this particular Agreement by the June 30, 2023 deadline.”

As of January 1, 2024, the City of Vernon will be solely responsible for providing and funding Recreation Services for its residents.

Under the current Agreement, residents in the Greater Vernon area receive equal access to recreation facilities, services and early registration for programs. Going forward, City Council has directed Administration to begin investigating the implementation of a tiered user fee system. The tiered system would apply to all users of the facilities, services and programs, with City of Vernon residents receiving Recreation Services at a lower cost and early access to registrations.

“The City is inviting any communities outside of Vernon who may be interested in participating in Recreation Services at the same level as City of Vernon residents to establish Fee for Service Agreements,” said Mayor Cumming.

“Council wants to assure residents of Vernon that the City has the financial resources available to appropriately fund Recreation Services in 2024. Minimal tax implications are expected due to the current Agreement coming to an end.”