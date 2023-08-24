Greater Vernon Recreation preparing for annual Aquatics Centre maintenance

Greater Vernon Recreation is preparing for the annual Aquatics Centre maintenance shutdown from August 28 to September 17.

This annual shutdown gives the opportunity to do preventative maintenance and repairs to systems that cannot be serviced while the facility is open to public. The work will include waterslide tower repairs and maintenance on the UV system for the lap pool, among other projects.

“During the response to the Central Okanagan wildfire situation, Vernon has been a host community for evacuees from neighbouring areas, which means we know we have a number of new people in the community right now who may have kids and are looking for activities to do,” said Jason Blood, Director, Recreation Services.

“Due to this unexpected situation, we appreciate the maintenance shutdown of the Aquatic Centre may create a gap in indoor, kid-friendly activities for those families. Therefore, we are looking at temporary options to provide kid-friendly activities in our gymnasiums during the shutdown, in light of the circumstances. We encourage residents and visitors to regularly visit www.gvrec.ca over the next few weeks to find updates on programming and services.”

The Recreation Centre office will remain open to the public between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fall and winter Active Living Guide

Greater Vernon Recreation would also like to remind residents that the fall and winter Active Living Guide is available for viewing on the Greater Vernon Recreation website. Registration for fall programing opens to Greater Vernon residents at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28. Registration for all other areas starts 7:30 a.m. on September 1.