Greater Vernon Recreation Services celebrates Heart Month with training pilot

To recognize Heart Month in February, Greater Vernon Recreation Services recently ran a pilot program which offered key safety courses to a number of regular adult recreation users. The pilot helped 24 candidates become certified in CPR and AED at a reduced cost to participants.

These targeted courses were aimed at adult ice user groups and adults who attend drop-in sport classes on a regular basis. The candidates had to pay their certification fee, but all other expenses were covered by Recreation Services.

“In this pilot program, we aimed to give training to those who frequent our facilities where first responders may not be present,” said Leah Walker, Manager, Customer Service. “Recreation Services recognizes the importance of quick responses in emergent situations. Therefore, we believe the more people who know how to perform CPR that attend programming and rent our facilities will allow for a greater level of safety to all participants.”

One program participant said: “the course was received with enthusiasm and a very welcome chance to do our part. The instructor was awesome, knowledgeable and patient with the participants.”

Based on the success of the pilot program, Recreation Services is hoping to offer this course annually in recognition of Hearth Month.