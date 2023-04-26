Greater Vernon Recreation Services receive Lifesaving Society Affiliate Awards

Greater Vernon Recreation Services has been recognized at a provincial level for its efforts in first aid training for staff and in the community.

On March 31, the BC & Yukon Branch of the Lifesaving Society Canada hosted its annual general meeting. As part of that meeting, a number of awards were presented.

Recreation Services, through the Vernon Aquatic Centre, won two Affiliate Awards:

For the most first aid courses and aquatic re-certifications taught in a community, with a population of 20,000 – 50,000. *

For the most lifesaving instructor courses and recertifications taught in a community, with a population of 20,000 – 50,000.

*The first aid courses and aquatic re-certifications award is a result of the initiative between the Greater Vernon Recreation Services and Occupational Health and Safety departments to have aquatic staff provide all of the first aid training to City of Vernon first aid attendants.

“This initiative between two of our departments, the training of first aid attendants, using our own certified staff, demonstrates the City’s commitment to safety,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Congratulations to both our teams for this exciting accomplishment and this provincial recognition.”

The Lifesaving Society Canada is recognized as Canada’s lifeguarding experts and one of the five leading agencies in providing first aid.