Greater Vernon Water - Stage 1 Water Restrictions

Stage 1 Water Restrictions are now in effect for all Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers.

This includes properties which the GVW Utility services within the:

City of Vernon

District of Coldstream

Portions of Electoral Areas ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ and Spallumcheen

GVW turned the Kalamalka Lake Water source off on May 5 due to poor water quality caused by high turbidity during freshet. GVW is now experiencing challenges meeting customer demand because we are only using the Duteau water source to supply all customers and there is higher-than-normal water use. While turning on the Kalamalka Lake water source, which is treated by the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant, would alleviate the water supply issue, there is a risk that a Water Quality Advisory would be required.

Staff are striving towards avoiding the community impacts associated with a Water Quality Advisory by keeping the Kalamalka Lake water source off until turbidity levels are lower and stable. GVW needs your help reducing water use to avoid further system impacts and is issuing Stage 1 Water Restrictions. Through Stage 1, we aim to reduce water use by 10% or more. Being water wise now and making small adjustments, such as only watering twice a week or cutting back your irrigation run time by 10%, will help us avoid a Water Quality Advisory.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot and recover when the weather cools.

Stage 1 Restrictions give customers the following options for which day (or days) they choose to water:

Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Saturday if their property has an ODD ADDRESS NUMBER

if their property has an Wednesday, Friday, and/or Sunday if their property has an EVEN ADDRESS NUMBER

if their property has an NO YARD/GARDEN WATERING ON MONDAYS

NO YARD/GARDEN WATERING BETWEEN 10AM AND 7PM ANY DAY

(Including drip irrigation)

The restrictions apply to all domestic customers – residential, commercial, and industrial. Customers using a watering can or hose with spring-loaded nozzle may hand water anytime.

Agricultural customers may continue to water within their allocation to maintain the health of their crops but are being asked to conserve wherever possible by monitoring for leaks and reducing watering during the heat of the day if possible. They must also adhere to the Maximum Flow Rate (0.78 litres per second per hectare of allocation). When customers exceed their flow rate, it can cause their neighbours to lose water pressure and create issues which impact the capacity and pressure in the system.

Greater Vernon Water is in the design phase of installing filtration at the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant, which will remove the turbidity and greatly assist in avoiding this situation in the future.

Where can I find updates?

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.