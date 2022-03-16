Greater Westside communities inching closer to a redundant power supply

Looks like BC Hydro has determined the best solution for providing a redundant power supply to the greater westside, West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and Peachland.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom says the line will go under the lake from the Kelowna side.

"This has been a topic of advocacy for the City of West Kelowna since we were incorporated in 2007. It's been a long haul but it appears that some progress has been made. I look forward to having BC Hydro present to our community as soon as possible."

Milsom says when a wildfire threatened the only power supply to the westside last summer, the need for redundancy in power supply became even more critical.

If anything were to happen to that one transmission line, the entire greater Westside would go dark.