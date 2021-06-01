iHeartRadio

Green Bay opens for summer 2021

It's one of the biggest summer camps in the Okanagan.

Dealing with a pandemic, Green Bay Bible Camp in West Kelowna is adjust again in 2021.  

"Another summer (like last year) will be tough. We are modified and different again this year but we are very, very excited about what we are able to offer this year within the COVID guidelines, again investing in our families and then being a place for really great day camps for kids as well."   

Executive Director Jenn Koop says teen camp, which starts the first week of July, is sold out. 

