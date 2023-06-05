Grindrod Water Customers – Outdoor Water Restrictions

The Grindrod Water (GRW) Treatment Plant is operating at full capacity and is struggling to keep up with the current water usage. GRW reminds customers that outdoor water restrictions are still in effect. A map of the affected area is attached.

To avoid the need for additional restrictions, the community must irrigate less, and be wise with water use. Over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of your drinking water. If water flows remain high, a prohibition on all outdoor water use may be necessary.

Current water restrictions allow GRW customers to water outdoors with sprinklers according to a schedule that is based on their street address.

Water Restrictions Schedule - Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7:00 pm – 10:00 am Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Even House Address No Sprinklers Odd House Address Even

Residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit https://www.rdno.ca/restrictions.

Tips on Reducing Water Use

Most lawns and gardens only need water 1-2 times a week to remain healthy. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is okay and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.

Adapting your yard to our normally dry climate is another way to help our community water system. Visit www.rdno.ca/waterwise for yard care tips and a list of easy-to-grow shrubs, trees, and ground covers.

Where can I find updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.