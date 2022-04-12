Ground broken on major project

Construction of Kelowna’s largest and tallest development has officially begun following a groundbreaking ceremony.

At 24, 28 and 42 storeys, the three-tower, 650-unit development will be the tallest tower in B.C.’s Interior.

At street level, the podium of each tower will provide several levels of street-facing commercial space, which will become home to numerous boutiques, cafes, and other retailers and service providers.

“I want to congratulate Orchard Park Properties for their vision and perseverance and wish them all the best as construction begins,” said Deputy Mayor Gail Given. “Water Street by the Park is an impressive example of their commitment to this city and this community and I’m sure that, once completed, this development and the families that will call it home, will make an important contribution to Kelowna’s stature as one of Canada’s most livable cities.”

The first phase on Leon is expected to be completed in 2025.