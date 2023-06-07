iHeartRadio

Group of Kelowna teens wanted for mischief after defacing community park Identified: RCMP say


rcmp

UPDATE: 

The youth featured in the unsolved crime regarding graffiti mischief have been identified by RCMP.

No further information has been released.

________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY-  1pm (June 7, 2023)

Kelowna RCMP members are looking to identify a large group of youth they believe responsible for defacing a local community park located on Calmels Crescent in the Glenmore area of Kelowna. The graffiti-covered park was discovered on the morning of May 27, 2023 by a local resident. The area was covered in spray paint depicting racist language and symbols, male genitalia and just a general mess. 

It was determined the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. the previous evening, and video was obtained from a nearby store where the large group of youths attended at 11:40 p.m.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12
