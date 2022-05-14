Group of young women groped

Three young women in the North Okanagan have been sexually assaulted.

Salmon Arm RCMP say an unknown man approached the group Thursday afternoon, groping them before running away towards the Trans-Canada Highway.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, not clean-shaven with a raspy voice.

Police attended the area but despite patrols were unable to locate him.

He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, baggy sweat pants and sunglasses with the colours blue and green.

If you were in the area around 5:00 pm and have dash camera video, surveillance video, or saw someone matching the suspect description, contact the Salmon Arm RCMP.