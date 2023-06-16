Groups can apply for Growing Communities funds

Under a proposal going to Council on Tuesday, local community and sports groups will be able to apply for a share of more than $700,000 in funding for new amenities on City property.

“We know Penticton is fortunate to have a host of groups that are always looking to strengthen our community and we wanted to create a process that allows them to put forward their ideas,” says Angela Campbell, the City of Penticton’s director of finance and administration. “This process aims to see the funds distributed fairly and equitably and create a lasting impact on the city.”

The recommended process proposes considering applications in two phases, with the first opening in October and a final decision on approved projects coming next year.

Staff are proposing a one-month window for applications in Phase 1 of the program. Applications would be reviewed by staff and presented back to Council for referral to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC). The PRAC would then review the submitted projects and make a recommendation of short-listed projects to Council to proceed to Phase 2.

Upon Council endorsement of the short listed projects, Phase 2 would consist of a four-month application window to allow the short-listed groups sufficient time to work with City staff to properly scope the work, estimate and verify costs, and have project designs prepared. As this application process will be extensive, applicant groups will be required to work with City staff to ensure all project considerations are met prior to submission.

The funds are part of the $7.1 million grant received from the province through the Growing Communities Fund. At an earlier meeting, Council approved 20 per cent of the grant be used to fund existing projects that may face inflationary costs; that 50 per cent go to projects such as Downtown, Okanagan and Skaha Lake decorative seasonal lighting displays, Riverside Park Skate Park and Basketball court lighting, Urban Forest Management Plan plans and the Kiwanis Pier Replacement; and 30 per cent to support projects in the North Gateway.