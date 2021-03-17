Growth means community/transportation plan needs updating

West Kelowna continues to see incredible growth.

Over 36 thousand people now reside there, with an estimated 55 thousand living on the Greater Westside .

Less than 28 thousand called the municipality home before it was incorporated.

Mayor Gord Milsom says planning for the future starts - now.

"It's important that we consider the transportation needs now and also the transportation needs 20-30 years out".

Milsom says the development of an official community plan, which includes a transportation master plan must be updated.

"They are starting the update this spring. We expected both of them (community and transportation master plans) will be completed by the spring-summer or fall of 2022," Milsom added.