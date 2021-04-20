Guilty of murder and manslaughter in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

The verdict set off jubilation around the city. People instantly flooded the surrounding streets downtown, running through traffic with banners. Cars blared their horns. Floyd family members who had gathered at a Minneapolis conference room could be heard cheering and even laughing.

"America, let's pause for a moment to proclaim this historical moment, not just for the legacy of George Floyd but for the legacy of America," Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said at a joyous news conference that included Floyd's young daughter. "This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity. Those who champion justice over injustice."

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The now-fired white officer was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Defence attorney Eric Nelson followed Chauvin out of the courtroom without comment.

