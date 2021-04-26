Guns, drugs, stolen property

Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property as a result of a search warrant at a residence.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2500-block of Highway 97 N in Kelowna in regards to drug trafficking on April 23rd.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, LSD, and fentanyl,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “They also seized several replica guns, and stolen property.”

Four people were arrested at the scene. Two adult men were released without charge at this time. One woman has been released on conditions for a future court date for driving while prohibited and another woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter. No charges have been laid at this time for the alleged drugs or stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.