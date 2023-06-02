Gutsy Walk taking to the streets of Kelowna: highlights Canadians with IBD

Every 48 minutes, a Canadian is diagnosed with an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the two main types of which are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

At this rate, some 11,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with IBD in 2023. Looking at the way diagnoses are trending in the country, by 2035 a new diagnosis will happen every 38 minutes — numbers that include rapid growth in new cases appearing in children under the age of six.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world, and the situation is only getting worse,” says Lori Radke, President and CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, a national organization that drives research and programs that help the many people living with Crohn’s and colitis. “Even more alarming is the increase of children being diagnosed with some form of IBD. It is more urgent than ever that we accelerate research to find the cures.”

According to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s 2023 Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada report, an estimated 322,000 Canadians are living with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis or other forms of IBD — a number expected to increase to 470,000 by 2035.

The eye-opening report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the state of care for people living with IBD and the implications for the future. Additional report findings show that people living with IBD with low socioeconomic status, in rural, remote and northern parts of the country and in Indigenous communities face additional barriers to care.

The annual Gutsy Walk, held in communities across Canada on June 4th, and led by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada and numerous volunteers, hopes to show support for those who live with IBD and demonstrate the urgent need for research and programs that help improve the quality of life for the increasing number of Canadians affected by these chronic diseases.

“As our single-largest fundraiser, Gutsy Walk is vital to drive research, build awareness and combat the stigma that comes with these conditions,” says Ms. Radke. “What we see in the 2023 Impact Report reinforces the critical need and urgency to deliver against the objectives the organization has laid out in its 2023-2026 Impact Strategy.”

Gutsy Walk is a fun-filled event driven by volunteers in 70 locations across the country. Volunteers are highly committed, with some participating since the first Gutsy Walk in 1996. Since that first walk, Gutsy Walk has raised more than $50 million for support programs and innovative research. The aim is to add $3 million to that total with this year’s efforts. More than 3,500 Canadians participated in last year’s walk.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which have no known cures, cause the body to attack itself, inflaming the lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and disrupting the body’s ability to digest food, absorb nutrition and eliminate waste in a healthy manner. They cause inflammation, ulcers and bleeding in the bowel that can extend to the rest of the body.

The 2023 Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada report is the fourth update Crohn’s and Colitis Canada has published since 2008. The new report is available at crohnsandcolitiscanada.ca/2023report.

