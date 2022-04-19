Habitat for Humanity holding Bottle Drive

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is asking for the community’s support with donations of refundable containers for its bottle drive this Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

If you can participate, simply drop off your containers from 10 a.m.- 2p.m. at the West Kelowna ReStore or the Kelowna ReStore. Bottles do not need to be sorted as volunteers will unload them from your vehicle.

“By donating your empties to Habitat Okanagan’s bottle drive you are supporting safe, affordable housing in our region,” said Andrea Manifold, Habitat Okanagan CEO. “Funds raised from our bottle drives directly benefit our current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country for local families.”

If you cannot drop off your bottles on April 23rd, you can still make an impact! Refundables can be returned to any local Columbia Bottle Depot using Habitat’s phone number: 778-755-4346. Columbia will count the empties and credit the refunds to Habitat for Humanity!

For more information on the bottle drive, including on-site drop off directions, please visit www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca/bottledriveapril23/ ###