Habitat for Humanity raffling rounds of golf

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is raffling off golf experiences to raise funds to support their mission.

There are only 2,600 tickets available and they go on sale Saturday morning (June19th) at 10a.m. Prices are 1 for $10 or 3 for $20.

Winners will be drawn July 30, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

The raffle tickets will be available at all 4 of our Habitat ReStore locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton locations.

They will also be available for purchase on the following Saturdays in June (June 19 and June 26) and throughout the month of July (July 3, 10, 17 and July 25, 2021) at the West Kelowna Canadian Tire and at the Springfield Road - Home Hardware Building Centre in Kelowna

The grand prize valued at $1,300 dollars.